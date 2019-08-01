Central Virginia Electric Cooperative customers surrounding Batesville could have access to broadband internet as early as December.
CVEC and the Albemarle County Broadband Authority were awarded a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant of $301,748 earlier this year to connect a portion of the Midway substation.
On Thursday, county and CVEC officials met at the substation to celebrate the launch of the project.
CVEC will install and own the fiber-optic cable, and its wholly owned subsidiary will offer retail internet and phone services to its members through Firefly Fiber Broadband.
Bucky Walsh, chairman of the broadband authority, said ABBA’s goal is to extend affordable broadband access to every customer in Albemarle through partnerships with internet service providers and state and federal agencies.
“We're going to continue, as ABBA, to look for more opportunities like this,” he said.
The broadband authority is contributing an additional $71,500 to the project.
In December, Albemarle agreed to give CVEC $550,000 over five years to expand the fiber-optic network at its substations throughout the county. Annual payments are capped at $105,000, and the total amount is equal to five years of the county’s public service taxes for improvements related to the project.
About 300 homes and businesses in the Midway substation area made a portion of the project eligible for the VATI grant, but all approximately 670 homes and businesses that are served by the substation will be eligible for the broadband service.
At Thursday's launch event, state Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said broadband is the next big thing for rural electric co-ops.
“This is a way that you make sure your consumers, your members are part of the 21st-century economy,” he said. “Broadband is as important now as electricity was in the 1930s.”
He said the state hasn't done enough to support rural broadband access. The state budget currently includes $19 million for the upcoming VATI grant program.
“$19 million is a good down payment, but we have to do more work and we have to do more on a steady basis over the next several years so we can build out throughout rural Virginia,” Deeds said. “Nobody should be left without fiber.”
Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, said he was glad to have Deeds with him in Richmond fighting for such things, because some colleagues don’t appreciate rural issues.
“[There are] so many things that we struggle with in rural Virginia that they can't even fathom being without, because it's all at their fingertips,” Fariss said.
Firefly is not restricted to certain service areas as CVEC is with its electric service, CVEC President and CEO Gary Wood said. He said they’re looking to build fiber off the current electric service area in the future.
“It gets more expensive to build off system, and there are several reasons why, but we're going to come back and ask and show you, as we get to those points, what we can do,” he said. “Then we're going to need more support.”
CVEC currently is working to build out fiber at three additional substations that serve customers in Albemarle — Martin’s Store, Cash's Corner and Zion Crossroads.