Derek Micah Armstrong/The News Virginian The Waynesboro Police Department, along with Fire and EMS, responded to a residence in the 700 block of Ridgewood Road on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, after a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

WAYNESBORO — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to the accidental fatal shooting death of his 19-year-old sister on Saturday in Waynesboro.

At 9:47 a.m. the Waynesboro Police Department, along with other first responders, went to a residence in the 700 block of Ridgewood Road after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Yesenia Katelyn Ruiz shot once with a rifle and deceased.

The deceased's brother, Cesar Felipe Ruiz, of Waynesboro, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawfully discharging a firearm within an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.

Cesar Ruiz is being held pending a bond hearing in Waynesboro General District Court.

