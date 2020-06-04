Todd Brown has been appointed as Charlottesville's director of parks and recreation.
Brown has been serving as the interim director since the fall after the retirement of Director Brian Daly.
Brown’s salary will increase from $110,000 to $150,000.
Daly’s retirement was one of several high-level departures since City Manager Tarron Richardson started in May 2019.
Brown has a bachelor's in business administration from Strayer University and has worked in parks and recreation for about 30 years.
He started as the department’s deputy director at the end of September after 17 years with the Fairfax County Park Authority.
“I have a true passion for Parks and Recreation and feel it is a needed ingredient in a strong community,” Brown said in a press release. “I am very excited about being a part of a knowledgeable and dedicated staff that truly cares about this wonderful city.”
