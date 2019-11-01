Todd Brown has been appointed interim director of the Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation.
Brown started as the department’s deputy director at the end of September after 17 years with the Fairfax County Park Authority.
He takes over after the retirement of longtime Director Brian Daly.
Daly was hired by the city in 2005 and was appointed director in 2009. His last official day was Wednesday.
