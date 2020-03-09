One person has been arrested and charged with careless burning after a brush fire in southern Albemarle burned 300 acres.

The Department of Forestry has established a fireline completely around the fire in the 4100 block of Green Creek Road south of North Garden, according to a news release from the county.

However, residents can expect to see smoke and some fire contained behind the fireline, and the county said there is no threat.

