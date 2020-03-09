Smoke was visible for miles Monday as the Albemarle County Fire Rescue Division and Virginia Department of Forestry tackled a brush fire in the 4100 block of Green Creek Road south of North Garden.
The fire was 25% contained as of 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the county.
The release did not say how large the fire is.
There were no injuries and no structure damage, the county said. There is no need for evacuation or road closures at this time, the release said.
