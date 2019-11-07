A Thursday morning house fire claimed the life of a Buckingham County woman, according to Virginia State Police officials.
The woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of her family, was one of four people in the Hardware Road home near the Taggart community when it caught fire shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Callers originally reported that one person was still inside the burning home, according to a news release from state police.
The woman was rescued by the other three people at the home, but she died of injuries from the fire. The other people escaped without injuries, according to police.
The fire was knocked down by crews from Buckingham County Fire and Rescue and assistance from nearby departments.
The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office and the county fire department are working with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox field office investigating the fire.
No definite cause has been determined, but state police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
