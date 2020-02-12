Buckingham County Animal Control has received $200,000 to help the county’s stray animals.

Donors Rebecca and James Craig, via area nonprofit Cat Action Team, gave the money, which will go toward renovating the county's shelter or building a new one, according to a release from the nonprofit.

The organization’s main focus is its trap, neuter and return program, where volunteers humanely trap community cats and feral cats, neuter or spay them and provide vaccines. They then return the cats to their outdoor homes once they have recovered. 

CAT operates in Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties.

