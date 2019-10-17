The cause of a September fire that took the lives of a Buckingham County family when it swept through their Dillwyn-area home is not considered suspicious, according to Virginia State Police, even though the exact cause is still not known.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the cause of the Sept. 16 fire at the James Anderson Highway home of Earl and Colette Booker.
The Bookers and their 10-year-old son Nayquaris died in the blaze.
The couple’s 16-year-old son Deondre Booker was killed in an early morning car crash on Aug. 11.
“At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to have been suspicious in nature,” Corinne Geller, state police spokeswoman said. “The state police is still working to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire.”
