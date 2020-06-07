A series of virtual forums at Buford Middle School this spring helped engage students, giving them a chance to talk with elected officials.
Matt Resnick, a history teacher at Buford, hosted the forums, which ended in mid-May. He and other teachers throughout the area and country have been coming up with different ways to keep students engaged online in school while buildings were closed.
Schools switched entirely to online classes after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the buildings to close March 13. New lessons started in Charlottesville and Albemarle school divisions April 13. The last day of the school year for Charlottesville students was Friday.
About 30 students, and sometimes up to 40, regularly joined the forums to chat with Del. Sally Hudson, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Charlottesville city councilors to learn about their jobs and ask questions.
Caroline Darring, a rising eighth-grader at Buford, said she looked forward to the forums and was sad to miss out on a few.
“When we are normally in class, we get to watch them on videos, but we can't actually ask them questions,” she said.
Throughout the forums, Caroline developed a reputation for grilling speakers. Her opening question to Councilor Michael Payne, the final speaker of the series, was about his stance on the proposed East Market parking garage.
“Well, I just wanted to know,” she said of her questions. “I figured they were there. They have the answer.”
During a typical school year, Resnick said he tries to bring in elected officials to address his classes, but their schedules don’t always allow for such visits. During the pandemic, schedules freed up a little bit as people worked from home.
The forums, open to seventh- and eighth-graders, were scheduled for the early afternoon, a time when most students were online.
“Kids turn into college students very quickly, we found out,” he said.
“Trying to get kids engaged hasn’t been the easiest,” Resnick told Payne to start the forum. “Having cool folks like you join us has been a highlight.”
Payne, a Democrat, discussed his campaign for the City Council and local issues.
“As messy and frustrating as politics can be, it’s a vital part of civil engagement and has a real impact on people’s lives,” Payne said.
He was 26 when he started running for office.
“We have a lot of students that care and are opinionated,” Resnick said. “I hope you show them that you don’t have to be afraid. You have a voice that’s important. You are showing everyone that it’s possible.”
Caroline said she prefers the forums to other classes where she said they talk about things rather than talk to people.
“This way is cooler,” she said. “It's not like we are having assignments thrown at us. There are actual people to talk to and it feels more like real class than the other ones do.”
Caroline said the forums made her more excited for civics class next year.
“I feel like it's a very different experience from when you are actually in school because when you are in school, you learn about these people, but you don't ever think that you could ever actually be able to talk to them,” she said. “Now, we can talk to them.”
