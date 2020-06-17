James “Jim” Asher, one the longest-serving principals of Albemarle County’s Burley Middle School, has announced that he will retire after eight years, according to school officials.
Asher was appointed as interim principal of the nearly 600-student school on July 1, 2012, and became principal shortly thereafter.
Prior to his current position, Asher was an assistant principal at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, Monticello High School and Walton Middle School.
Asher has agreed to stay on the job while the county recruits a new principal. That process will include staff and community feedback through online surveys and a school-based interview panel of staff, students and parents. Officials said they hope to name a successor prior to the new school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.