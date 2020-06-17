James “Jim” Asher, one the longest-serving principals of Albemarle County’s Burley Middle School, has announced that he will retire after eight years, according to school officials.

Asher was appointed as interim principal of the nearly 600-student school on July 1, 2012, and became principal shortly thereafter.

Prior to his current position, Asher was an assistant principal at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, Monticello High School and Walton Middle School.

Asher has agreed to stay on the job while the county recruits a new principal. That process will include staff and community feedback through online surveys and a school-based interview panel of staff, students and parents. Officials said they hope to name a successor prior to the new school year.

