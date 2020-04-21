The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation has launched an online form to expedite the work of the helpline distributing the foundation's Community Emergency Response Fund.
The helpline at (434) 234-4490 will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the online form is also available at bit.ly/3cFu919.
The Community Emergency Response Fund was established last month to raise funds for locals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, $3.4 million so far has been raised. Nearly $1.6 million from the fund has gone to more than 2,400 requests affecting an estimated 7,200 people. Typical disbursements range from $250 to $750.
Eight grants of more than $200,000 were approved for nonprofit organizations that are providing critical services. Rx Partnership, Orange County Free Clinic, Sexual Assault Resource Agency, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, Fluvanna Meals on Wheels, Greene Care Clinic and Louisa County Resource Council all received funding.
For more information and to donate, visit cacfonline.org/initiatives.
