Local investment firm Quad-C Management, Inc., has contributed more than $1 million to the Community Emergency Response Fund.
The fund is housed at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and was established to provide flexible resources to households and organizations in Central Virginia helping to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Emergency Response Fund has made over $200,000 in grants to nonprofits, and it has provided $1.6 million to households through the Community Resource Helpline. More than $4.4 million has been raised so far.
“We are pleased to support the Community Emergency Response Fund and hope that this contribution will help those in the Charlottesville area most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C Partner, in a news release. “We are very fortunate as a community to have the dedicated people of the Community Foundation who are constantly in contact with area families and nonprofit organizations around Charlottesville to assess needs and provide direct assistance.”
