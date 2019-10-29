An advisory committee tasked with recommending a new name for Paul H. Cale Elementary School has decided that it will not suggest any names of individuals.
The 11-person committee plans to hold three meetings over the next few months to hear from the community about potential names.
Parents, school staff and students are able to participate in the process, as well. Students in third through fifth grade can take a survey to weigh in. The school also has a suggestion box where students and staff can submit ideas.
“There are many people who have made outstanding contributions to our community,” said Dennis Rooker, chairman of the advisory committee. “They should be appropriately recognized and honored. Given our research over the past several months and experiences locally and across our nation, however, the naming of buildings for individuals is not our preference. The focus should be on the learning that takes place in our schools and the hopes and aspirations of those inside, not on people whose names are on the outside of the building.”
The school division’s revised policy for building names discourages naming facilities after people and calls for reviewing each school’s name every 30 years.
The School Board decided Oct. 10 to rename Cale following a months-long review of the former superintendent’s tenure and legacy. Cale oversaw the school division from 1947 to 1969.
All naming ideas must be submitted by Nov. 15 in order for the committee to consider them. An online survey is at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/V1OzDY, and suggestions also can be emailed to RenameCaleSchool@k12albemarle.org.
The first meeting will be Nov. 20 in the County Office Building on McIntire Road. At that meeting, community members can provide suggestions. Then, the committee will decide on five finalists, which will be the subject of its next meeting, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 10 at Cale.
On Jan. 8, the committee will have a final meeting to decide on its recommendation. At least nine of the 11 voting members of the committee must agree on a recommendation to the School Board, according to board policy.
Schools currently may be named for the geographic area in which they are located; any entity or quality the board deems worthy of recognition; or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community, according to the board policy.
“The name of the school should reflect the school division’s values of excellence, young people, community, and respect,” Rooker said. “... The Superintendent said in his recommendation to the School Board that schools are meant to be a force for good, a force for progress, a place to bring people together toward a common purpose and a commitment to accomplishment as a community. We are looking forward to working with the school community to select a name that will be widely celebrated as promoting these ambitions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.