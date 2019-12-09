After narrowing a list of 250 to six finalists, the advisory committee tasked with recommending a new name for Cale Elementary will hear what the community thinks of its picks.
In November, the committee selected Mountain View, Avon, Southside, Avon Ridge, Biscuit Run and Mill Creek — all of which reflect the Albemarle County school's geographic location. Community members can weigh in on those suggestions at a meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school's cafeteria.
Cale Elementary is at 1757 Avon St. Ext.
Committee members will vote on a recommendation Jan. 8.
The School Board voted in October to rename the school, which is named for former Albemarle schools Superintendent Paul H. Cale, following a months-long review of his tenure and legacy. He led the division from 1947 to 1969.
