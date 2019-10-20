The clock is ticking on the renaming process for Cale Elementary.
An advisory committee that met since May to weigh whether the Albemarle County school should be renamed, has less than three months to hold community meetings and recommend a new name, according to division policy.
The exact timeline hasn’t been set yet, but the division will make a formal announcement about the process as soon as the dates are finalized, said schools spokesman Phil Giaramita.
Cale is one of 14 county schools named after people, and division officials are planning to review all of those school names to see if they align with the system’s current values.
Cale is named after former Superintendent Paul H. Cale, who oversaw the county schools from 1947 to 1969.
The renaming process will include a community survey to drum up name suggestions.
The Daily Progress is seeking ideas on a new name for Cale, as well.
The School Board voted Oct. 10 to rename Cale. From that meeting, the committee has three months to come up with suggestions for a new name, Giaramita said.
Schools Superintendent Matt Haas has said changing the name is expected to cost less than $6,000.
Schools currently may be named for the geographic area in which they are located; any entity or quality the board deems worthy of recognition; or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community, according to the board policy.
That policy outlines the next steps for the advisory committee, which is made up of parents, community members and educators. The panel will have to hold two community meetings — the first to solicit potential names and the other to receive feedback on the suggested names, according to the policy. For the committee to recommend a name, at least three-fourths of the members have to support it.
If the committee can’t agree on a recommendation within the next three months, Haas could offer his own suggestions to the School Board, which will have the final say on the new name.
Cale is the first school to go through the name review process, and Haas has proposed a number of revisions to the process. The School Board will vote on a revised naming policy at its meeting Thursday, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
