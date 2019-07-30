The legacy and intentions of Paul H. Cale were under scrutiny once again Tuesday as a committee weighs whether to rename the elementary school bearing the name of the longtime superintendent of Albemarle County Public Schools.
It was the third meeting of the advisory committee and featured speeches from Cale’s family members and those who knew him. Family and friends said he worked hard to improve schools for all children and was not a racist. Two former Albemarle County students were not as effusive.
Cale's name came under the microscope this year after local filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson uncovered a quote attributed to Cale in a magazine article about school desegregation.
“White parents would not permit their children to receive instruction from inferior Negro teachers — and they were inferior,” Cale told the writer, discussing the difficulty of such an effort in Albemarle.
Integration of white and black students might be an option in big cities, but it was “not possible” in Albemarle, Cale said. Scattered African American communities in Albemarle County would make busing too difficult, and white parents would likely remove their children from integrated schools, forcing wide closures.
“For the Cale family, this is not about a name on building,” said Suzanne Cale Wood, Cale’s oldest daughter. “This is about my dad's heart.”
The family selected six people to speak on behalf of their patriarch.
Mary Eubanks, a retired teacher and Burley High School graduate, said she was on the receiving end of Cale’s hatefulness when she was denied a teaching position in 1964. Her dream was to teach at the since-shuttered Yancey Elementary School.
“He said, ‘Oh, no, I am not giving you a job. You folks have been a thorn in my side all these years’,” she recounted.
However, Eubanks said she was in favor of keeping Cale’s name on the school with additional documentation.
The committee’s work comes amid a local and national re-examination of the past, building names and monuments. Speakers encouraged the committee to consider the climate of the 1950s and the strength of local opposition to integration of schools, churches and parks.
“The context of the time and the challenges Paul Cale had to navigate are critical for understanding what he achieved for all of us,” said William Cale, Paul H. Cale's nephew.
Cale was superintendent of Albemarle County Schools from 1947 to 1969. In 1989, shortly after he died, the elementary school was named after him.
Paul Cale Jr. said his father was not in favor of naming buildings after people who are living and probably wouldn’t have cared about having an elementary school with his name on it.
However, the recognition validated Cale’s work and legacy in Albemarle County for his mother and the Cale family.
“Because we thought he did an excellent job,” Cale Jr. said.
Tuesday’s meeting follows a public hearing held in June about the potential renaming. At both, most people who attended were in support of keeping the name. However, members of Hate-Free Schools Coalition of Albemarle County want to see the name change and held signs during the two-hour meeting to show their stance.
“Cale fails the ACPS Equity Checklist,” read one sign.
“Cale was anti black,” read another.
Wood and other speakers said Cale should be celebrated for keeping the county schools open and improving the facilities. They also defended the pace at which the division was integrated. In 1967, Albemarle County was fully integrated, 13 years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregation unconstitutional.
“My father was not a racist, nor do I believe he attempted to slow down the process of integration,” Wood said.
William Cale said that given the local opposition, he didn’t think anyone could’ve integrated the schools faster.
On Aug. 15, the committee will make its recommendation to Albemarle schools Superintendent Matt Haas, who will in turn make a recommendation to the county School Board.
Haas said at the end of the meeting that the question of renaming buildings or streets and changing monuments is an emotional issue.
“Strong feelings can exist on both sides of such an issue,” he said. “All relevant facts can be hard to come by ... given the length of time that has elapsed and many of these instances.”
He asked the committee what they would name the school if it were under construction today.
“The name of the school stands for something important,” he said. “ … The name of the school should send a message to the community that aligns with the present values.”