An advisory committee now will recommend whether to change the name of Paul H. Cale Elementary School on Sept. 11.
The final meeting was pushed back from Aug. 15 because of scheduling conflicts and to give the committee members more time to study the issue. The 12-member committee has held three meetings this summer as part of its review of Cale's namesake, the superintendent of Albemarle County from 1947 to 1969.
Cale's tenure as superintendent and legacy came under scrutiny in October after a division employee found a 1956 magazine article in Commentary in which Cale was critical of integration, though many of his comments were paraphrased and his supporters have contested the accuracy of the piece.
The final meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Room 241 in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The committee will make its recommendation to schools Superintendent Matt Haas, who will make his own to the School Board.