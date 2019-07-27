An Albemarle County advisory committee is one month away from deciding whether to rename Paul H. Cale Elementary School.
The committee will make a recommendation Aug. 15. But first, members will hear from the former superintendent's family and former Albemarle County students at its next meeting Tuesday, which starts at 6 p.m. in Room 241 at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.
The 12-member committee represents Cale educators and parent, as well as community members who do not have children in the school.
Last month, the committee held a public hearing on the issue, and most speakers supported keeping Cale's name on the elementary school.
Cale led the school system from 1947 to 1969, overseeing the integration of county schools nine years after the Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
Since its first meeting May 28, the committee has reviewed how county schools were desegregated and the controversial comments attributed to Cale in a 1956 article in "Commentary." Those comments sparked the push to rename the school.
In January, the School Board approved a policy for renaming schools, which outlined the process for the advisory committee. Ultimately, schools Superintendent Matt Haas will receive the committee’s recommendation and make his own to the School Board.