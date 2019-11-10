Jackson Statue damage

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

The statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville's Court Square Park also has sustained chisel-like damage in recent months.

A camera on a lamp post facing Charlottesville's statue of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson has been removed by city police.

The camouflage-style camera was removed Sunday evening after a tweet circulated that called attention to the object. A spokesman for the city police confirmed the camera was not the property of the department and had been removed. 

Tweets additionally showed a bell attached to a wire — reminiscent of a trip-wire — by the base of the statue. The device also was removed Sunday evening.

The statue of Jackson and one of fellow Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee have sustained chisel-like damage in recent months. No arrests have been made and the damage remains under investigation.

