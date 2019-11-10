A camera on a lamp post facing Charlottesville's statue of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson has been removed by city police.
The camouflage-style camera was removed Sunday evening after a tweet circulated that called attention to the object. A spokesman for the city police confirmed the camera was not the property of the department and had been removed.
Tweets additionally showed a bell attached to a wire — reminiscent of a trip-wire — by the base of the statue. The device also was removed Sunday evening.
The statue of Jackson and one of fellow Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee have sustained chisel-like damage in recent months. No arrests have been made and the damage remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.