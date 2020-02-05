Champion Brewing Company is no longer pursuing a new location off Earlysville Road.
The brewery and county officials said Wednesday that a license application for the controversial proposed brewery has been withdrawn.
Champion Brewing Company late last year announced plans to convert a longtime church near the South Fork Rivanna River Reservoir into a summer camp-themed tasting room and farm brewery. The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control license application for the site was withdrawn on Tuesday.
“We’re looking forward to announcing a new location for Camp Champion in 2020,” Hunter Smith, president and head brewer of the Charlottesville-based brewing company, said in a statement. “It's disappointing that Albemarle County never took the time to meet with our group and continues its history of honoring the desires of a few residents. We're bolstered by all of the excitement and support we've received from the majority of Earlysville and other Albemarle County residents and are excited to bring that same energy to a new, fun location that all will want to visit.”
Many neighbors expressed concerns about the potential for increased traffic on Earlysville Road and how a brewery might change the character of the neighborhood, well water supply and the water quality of the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir.
The county held a community meeting in December to address concerns, but ultimately said that many aspects of the proposal were not subject to local control, as farm breweries — along with specific operational, agritourism and beer sales-related uses — are permitted by-right on that property, meaning no county legislative approval is needed.
“The state basically outlines to us what we can and cannot do and one of the things we can’t do is regulate it beyond what has been outlined in their state code,” a county principal planner in the zoning department said at the time.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in December saying that it “strongly supports” those in opposition to the license.
This story will be updated.
