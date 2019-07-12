The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is sending a team of staff members to Louisiana to transport animals ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
CASPCA staff will travel to Gray, Louisiana, on Monday to get animals at the Terrebonne Parrish Animal Shelter.
Those animals will be transported back to the CASPCA for veterinary care and adoption.
To make space for the animals being transferred, the CASPCA will have a adoption special Saturday through Monday where all kittens and adult dogs and cats will be $25.