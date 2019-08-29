A newly formed nonprofit working to improve the quality of life for cats in Central Virginia is seeking donations for a matching grant.
Cat Action Team was formed in 2018 and received its nonprofit status this past spring.
The organization was offered a $5,000 matching grant from the Jessica Beath Foundation on the condition that CAT can raise the match by Nov. 1.
“We get, on average, three or four calls a day from people who need help in one way or another,” said Betsy Ballenger, president and secretary of CAT.
CAT was spun off from Voices for Animals, a nonprofit animal advocacy group founded in 1984, and took over services that previously had been provided by VFA’s Community Cat Project.
Ballenger said the split was mutually agreed upon and presented a way for the cat-related efforts to continue.
“We've been doing the same things and, really, we were doing it even during the transition,” she said.
CAT serves the city of Charlottesville and 12 counties in Central Virginia: Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
The organization’s main focus is its trap, neuter and return program, where volunteers humanely trap community cats and feral cats, neuter or spay them and provide vaccines. They then return the cats to their outdoor homes once they have recovered.
Cats that have been returned are ear tipped, or have part of their left ear removed, to let people know that they have been neutered or spayed.
“We couldn't do this without the [Charlottesville-Albemarle] SPCA clinic and the vets who work with us,” Ballenger said.
She said organizations over the years have made a lot of progress in the Charlottesville area, but there are still cats around dumpsters at some restaurants along U.S. 29, many in trailer parks and many at farms that still have not been fixed.
“People move away and they leave a couple of cats, and in two years it's 40 cats,” Ballenger said. “That's why we really try, when we get the call, to go out there and do it, because if we don't do it, it's just going to get worse.”
CAT also does monthly cat food drives and raises money to buy food for people who can't afford to feed their cats. It also has programs related to pet retention, feral colony maintenance and fostering and adoption.
As of July, CAT has trapped, neutered and returned approximately 110 cats from 15 colonies and assisted 30 people by helping cats with various medical issues. The organization also had provided food for more than 40 people to feed their colonies monthly.
The organization is run by volunteers, and Ballenger said they have about 24 regular volunteers and others who assist occasionally.
On Sept. 14, as part of the River Town Festival, Scottsville’s community day, CAT volunteers will be manning the drink table, with proceeds from alcohol sales going to the organization.
