Chamomile & Whiskey have played the St. Patrick's Day celebration at the Jefferson Theater a few years in a row now, and it has become a new tradition. The arrangement makes sense: the folk-rock group has some Irish influence, and its live show certainly suits a rowdy holiday event.
Of course, with a tradition just in place, the band has some new excitement ready for fans, beginning with a new album due out later this year. The record's come through an exciting path, with the band recording in Nashville and working with producer Ken Coomer (best known as the former drummer for Uncle Tupelo and Wilco).
“Someone he knew said, 'You might like these guys — check them out.' He reached out to us out of the blue,” said songwriter Koda Kerl. “It was a really cool experience. He's a really great producer and an awesome person.”
The sessions took a leap of faith, though. Making a record is “an intimate thing,” according to Kerl, and they'd emailed and talked on the phone with Coomer. They had never met before the sessions, but, fortunately, everyone got along very well.
Not only was the band working with a new producer, but it also has been developing a new sound for the studio, which Kerl describes as falling more in line with country-rock, Americana or maybe Southern rock.
“When 'Sweet Afton' came out at the end of 2017, Lavin, our banjo player, had written half the songs for that album, [but] he decided to move back to Ireland,” Kerl explained. Irish, banjo. “When he left, we didn't want to replace him. This is the first album we've made without Lavin and with the new lineup.”
Since then, the band's brought drummer Stuart Gunter and lead guitarist Drew Kimball into full-time roles, helping to continue the shift to the new sound.
“People will be a little surprised if you haven't seen us live,” Kerl continued. “If you've seen us live, the record will be a pretty good indication [of where we are].”
Whatever sort of sound the band pursues, it can trace its roots, if not to Ireland, at least to Nelson County.
“Group up in Nelson is such a unique place, such a mix of people,” Kerl said. “It's one of the biggest influences on the band. Our parents would have parties, and everyone would be playing music. It's kind of an overlaying thing with everything we do. The 'Nelson County' song had a viral reaction online. A lot of people can related to that. It's such a diverse artistic community — music was such a part of everyone's life.”
Kerl noted how common it was to get a young start, pointing out that both he and fiddler Marie Borgman had bands in high school. He laughed that hers was “legit” (in part because she “was a real musician”), while his was “terrible.”
Even with the music community in Nelson and Charlottesville, it takes some help to do it professionally, and Kerl remembers some of the key musicians who helped him break through. He mentioned Jamal Millner (“one of the best guitar players in the world”), who let him sit in with a band at Miller's. He also gave credit to the Hackensaw Boys and Bobby St. Ours, who had a lot of Nelson County connections.
As the cycle continues, Chamomile & Whiskey looks to pass on its experience to the following generation, and the musicians invited The Company to be one of their openings acts for this show. The band includes Gunter's son James, also a drummer, but it's far from an act of nepotism.
“I remember being in their shoes,” Kerl said, “but I told James and [frontman] Beamer [Magan] I was nowhere near as good as they are when I was their age. I think they're really good, and I want them to keep doing it and learn how it all worked. I want to give them a shot, but it's not like it's a favor.”
Magan explained that his band finds inspiration in Chamomile & Whiskey, and is “extremely excited to be able to play a show with these amazing people.” The Company's excitement and gratitude “to play for a venue that so many great artists have played for” remains clear.
While Kerl looks out for the next generation, he doesn't lose focus on his own band's future. The group's used a new approach in the studio, not only letting Coomer do some of the arranging, but also recording more of it live, with less overdubbing — especially the rhythm, mostly without a click track. With the new approach, the band moves into a new era. It started with Kerl and Borgman “on a long road trip playing for fun,” but it has grown into a full act pushing its sound into new places.
At the same time, the roots remain, and Lavin will be coming back to the U.S. for the show. St. Patrick's Day has a better celebration here — and, besides, it's just tradition.
