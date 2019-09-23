Jaikeira Washington wanted to make noise and build stuff. So the sixth-grader at Walker Upper Elementary picked band and pre-engineering as her elective classes, an option not available to students before this school year.
“I need to move,” she said. “I need to play something. I need to touch something.”
Before, students could only pick one elective, and pre-engineering wasn’t an option. The school added the course this year and changed the schedule to give students more choices as a way to spark "joy."
“As a principal, I'm always looking for something that's going to light each one of my kids on fire,” Walker principal Adam Hastings said. “It's not all of my kids. It's each one of my kids. It's a kid-by-kid decision. ... The more electives I have, the more places I have as opportunities to get kids excited about being in school. And that excitement boils over. We need more excitement and joy in schools.”
Hastings said the scheduling change was made in response to a student survey. He wanted to give students a chance to explore their interests and have fun.
“Let's just be 10, 11 and 12 [years old] and enjoy the heck out of our time,” he said.
Students could pick from four fine arts electives, Spanish or pre-engineering, but at least one had to be a fine art course. More than 900 students were enrolled across the four classes — a number that includes duplicate students but is a huge jump over last school year. Walker has about 660 students this year.
“It's a bit of a stacked deck because I require every kid to take a fine arts class,” Hastings said of the enrollment growth this year.
As a result of the changes, enrollment in the school’s fine arts programs — art, band, orchestra and choir — more than doubled compared with last school year. Music teachers worked over the summer to purchase about 170 additional instruments and had to find a new venue for concerts.
“We’ve outgrown the Walker stage,” said Emily Waters, the orchestra teacher.
Band and orchestra concerts will be held at Charlottesville High School’s Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, she said.
To accommodate the additional students, the school hired a second art teacher, upped the hours for the band’s co-teacher and found the instruments, which were delivered at the start of the school year.
Aaron Eichorst, coordinator of fine arts for the division, said he was shocked they were able to get all the instruments needed.
“The stars had to align,” he said.
Band director Robert Dunnenberger said this is the first year in his three decades at Walker that students didn’t have to choose between the visual and performing arts.
Hastings said he wasn’t surprised by the spike in fine arts enrollment. He said that speaks to the quality of those programs.
“I think it's really kids' interest,” he said. “We picked the classes that kids wanted.”
He was surprised, however, by the more than 360 students who picked pre-engineering.
“Usually, when you start a new class in a school, you give yourself a two- to three-year on-ramp just to get enrollment up to substantiate the need for that position,” he said. “You don't expect 50% of the student population to enroll in the class, and that's what happened.”
Ethan Havran, a sixth-grader at Walker, sad he picked band because he wanted to play music. His dad played a lot of music, too.
“The reason why I picked pre-engineering was to learn something new because I never tried it before,” he said of his second elective choice.
Jaikeira, Ethan and other students interviewed said that having the ability to pick two courses meant they didn’t have to choose between two classes they really wanted to take and could explore something different.
Nilab Sultan said she chose Spanish because her father wanted her to get high school credit. After a few weeks of the class, she said she didn’t mind it. Her orchestra selection was inspired by her sister, who plays the violin.
“I wanted to pick a new instrument, so I decided to pick the viola,” she said.
Nilab said the music is soothing, and she loves her classmates.
Sixth-grader Grant Patterson is taking art and pre-engineering. Both classes are a way for him to express himself and have fun, he said.
“It's like really fun knowing that you are going to have something in class that you really want to do,” he said of the pre-engineering class.
Grant said art is a comforting class.
“If you are having a problem that day, you just want to do art to get it off your mind,” he said.
Art teacher Samantha Pagni said students responded well to the choice, and she applauded Hastings for prioritizing the second elective.
“He responded to parent input and requests,” she said.
Eichorst said not having to choose between the visual and performing arts more closely aligns Walker with the city’s other elementary schools.
“It’s what parents have been saying that they want,” he said.
Having more than 900 students in the fine arts has increased the program’s diversity, teachers said.
“That’s been a goal for years,” Eichorst said.
The increased diversity and giving students more choices has been a request of Walker families for years, schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said.
“Ever since I've been here, our parents have wanted more art for their students," she said. “And there are families who wanted to see more diversity in orchestra and band, and we're headed in that direction.”
