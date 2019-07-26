A plan to expand the air carrier ramp at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport is receiving federal support.
Virginia's U.S. senators, Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner, announced Friday that the airport will get $3.69 million in federal funding for the project.
Airport officials said in April that they were looking to expand the airport's air carrier ramp, which would allow for three or four additional aircraft parking spaces. More information about the project will be released next week, an airport spokeswoman said Friday.
The senators also announced grants for seven other Virginia airports in this round of funding. In total, $13.26 million from Federal Aviation Administration will go toward enhancing new and existing infrastructure. The FAA is planning to allocate $3.18 billion to airports across the country through its Airport Improvement Program.
"We're pleased to announce this funding to help Virginia airports improve their infrastructure," Warner and Kaine said in a statement. "These grants will support our local airports as they work to make travel easier for Virginians."
The Airport Improvement Program helps with the planning and development of public-use airports that are significant to national air transportation.