The federal stimulus package aimed to support businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19 means more than $50,000 each for housing authorities in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday.
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority received $53,300 and Albemarle County’s Office of Housing received $57,116. A total of $7,387,190 is going to housing authorities across the state.
Through the federal CARES Act, Congress provided money for the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly and individuals with disabilities afford safe housing. The funding also can be used by public housing authorities to support the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.
“In this time of deep uncertainty, the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads,” the Senators said in a statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know this federal funding will go towards helping provide needed housing assistance for families across Virginia.”
