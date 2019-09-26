Graduating seniors in Charlottesville and Albemarle outperformed other students across Virginia on the SAT this past school year, according to data released this week.
The college admissions test that’s administered by the College Board is graded on a scale from 400 to 1600 and has two parts — math and verbal.
Charlottesville High School seniors had an average score of 1155 while seniors at Albemarle's high schools averaged 1,192. The public school average was 1,113 in Virginia and 1,039 across the country.
The SAT is taken voluntarily by high school students and is often used by colleges, along with the ACT, to help determine admission and as a measure of college readiness. The ACT has yet to release its results for the Class of 2019.
“We have one strategic goal, and that is to prepare all graduates for lifelong success as learners, workers and citizens,” said Debbie Collins, deputy superintendent for Albemarle schools. “Meeting that commitment begins in our earliest grades. These results confirm what our educators, students and parents know — learning is empowering, especially when it includes hands-on and real-life experiences."
For both divisions and the state, achievement gaps among student demographic groups persist on the SAT.
The combined SAT test scores for black and Hispanic students in Albemarle County were slightly below the statewide averages, but well ahead of the national average scores.
Black students in Albemarle scored 955, on average, while Hispanic students scored 1,058. In Charlottesville, black students scored 954 and Hispanic students averaged 1,076. Black students averaged 967 across the state and 921 nationally. Hispanic students scored on average 1,064 statewide and 966 nationwide.
Collins said the county division is emphasizing programs such as culturally responsive teaching, which contributes to academic growth.
“An important new focus also will bring principals, teachers and instructional coaches together on a regular basis to develop specific strategies to address the achievement gap,” she said.
Kendra King, director of student services for Charlottesville City Schools, said SAT test scores are one of many indicators of student achievement.
“While we are making gains overall, we have much work to do to ensure that all students and groups have access to equitable academic opportunities and are achieving success,” King said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.