Charlottesville will soon provide housing relief to about 135 households amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council signed off on a plan to use a majority of the Affordable Housing Fund for rent and mortgage relief during a virtual meeting on Monday.
The plan allocates about $1.16 million of the fund to four programs that focus on homelessness, rental assistance and mortgage payments.
“I think it’s a very strong set of programs,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “I think the frustration is anything we do, the amount of need in the community is going to be significant.”
The plan allocates $264,000 each to a homeless rental assistance, landlord rental assistance and re-entry housing assistance program. A mortgage assistance program would be established with $363,000.
The homeless rental assistance program would benefit 27 households with a maximum grant of $1,500 a month. It is expected to last six months.
The landlord assistance program is meant to help people who are in danger of eviction because they haven’t paid rent. The loan would cover three months of rent and can be forgiven if the landlord doesn’t evict the tenant within four months and forgives all late fees accrued since a local declaration of emergency in response to the pandemic.
The landlord program is expected to help 54 households and has a monthly cap of $1,500 per month for each tenant.
The re-entry housing program will help those who have been released from incarceration as jails look to reduce their populations to improve safety measures.
The program is expected to help 27 people and last six months. It comes with a $1,500 monthly cap and can be used to pay for two months in a hotel or extended stay hotel.
The mortgage assistance program will help families making 80% of area median income or less. It is a deferred loan program with a 60-month term and no minimum payment and has rules about repayment if the property is sold or transferred. Housing coordinator John Sales said that officials will clarify that the income levels are for pre-pandemic earnings.
The program is expected to help 27 households and comes with a $2,100 monthly cap.
The combined programs would leave a balance of $215,000 in the affordable housing fund, which has said it will help families on the verge of eviction as the pandemic continues.
Payne said it’s unfortunate that the plan will cut down on options to support capital investment in new housing, but that it’s the best plan.
Sales acknowledged that the money isn’t a huge investment, but will be of some help.
“There was an affordable housing crisis well before the pandemic and there will be one well after it is over,” he said.
Council’s action came the same day as Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority received $2 million toward the second phase of redevelopment of South First Street. The money came through the state’s Vibrant Community Initiative.
The first phase of the project is expected to start this fall and is a 63-unit development next to the existing public housing near the intersection of South First Street and Hartmans Mill Road in the Ridge Street neighborhood.
The units will be built on undeveloped land that contains a community baseball field. Work is expected to take about a year.
Once that phase is complete, crews will move onto phase two and replace the existing 58 units with 113 multifamily units. The effort also includes a 7,000-square-foot community center and 3,000 square feet of office space.
Phase two is estimated at $26.7 million.
“The residents of South First Street have invested hundreds of hours over the past year in developing a bold vision and actionable plan for the revitalization of their neighborhood, and it’s deserving that their hard work is getting this recognition and these resources,” Betsy Roettger, chair of the CRHA Board of Commissioners, said in a press release.
