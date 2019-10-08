WAHS Graduation

SPECIAL TO THE DAILY PROGRESS/ JACOB CHANG-RASCLE Western Albemarle High School had the highest on-time graduation rate of any individual school in the area at 98.2%, according to data released Tuesday. 

More students in Charlottesville City Schools are graduating on-time compared to the statewide average and other local divisions, according to Virginia Department of Education data released Tuesday.

The division’s on-time graduation rate — 95.7% — beat the state by 4.2 percentage points and Albemarle County by 1.3 points. In the county, 94.4% of students who started high school in 2015 graduated in four years, a two-point increase from last year, and 4.1% dropped out.

Western Albemarle High School led individual area schools with a 98.2% graduation rate.

The statewide on-time graduation rate dropped slightly from 91.6% last year, and the dropout rate for the Class of 2019 was 5.6%. About half of the graduates earned an Advanced Studies diploma.

“Virginia’s on-time graduation rate has risen by more than 10 points in the decade since the department began reporting graduation rates that account for every student who enters the ninth grade,” said James Lane, the state superintendent of public instruction, in a statement. “I believe this long-term, upward trend will continue as school divisions and the commonwealth adopt equitable policies and practices that provide instructional and support services tailored to the unique needs of every learner.”

Across Central Virginia, graduation rates dropped in six divisions — Buckingham, Greene, Fluvanna, Louisa, Nelson and Madison counties.

Class of 2019 Graduation Rates

Schools Class of 2019 Cohort % of Advanced Studies Diplomas % of Standard Diplomas On-Time Graduation Rate Dropout Rate
Albemarle County Division 1082 64% 28% 94.4 4.1
Albemarle High 480 64% 27% 92.7 5.8
Monticello High 296 60% 31% 94.6 4.4
Murray High 33 < 73% 84.8 3.0
Western Albemarle High 273 74% 21% 98.2 0.7
Buckingham County High 128 43% 46% 93.0 4.7
Charlottesville High 281 50% 42% 95.7 1.8
William Monroe High 224 53% 38% 92.0 3.1
Fluvanna County High 274 45% 45% 93.4 1.8
Louisa County High 350 51% 36% 91.4 2.3
Nelson County High 163 40% 45% 89.6 3.7
Madison County High 128 57% 34% 93.0 3.1
Orange County High 372 47% 45% 93.8 3.8

In Charlottesville, the on-time rate improved by three percentage points compared with the Class of 2018. The School Board and division leaders have focused on graduating more students for several years.

In 2008, 74.6% of students graduated on time and 13.2% of students dropped out, according to division data. This year, 1.8% of Charlottesville high school students dropped out.

The division also closed the gap in graduation rates among different student groups. Nearly 96% of black students in Charlottesville graduated on-time in 2019, compared with 66.4% in 2008. The dropout rate also decreased from 15.4% to 1.02%.

In Albemarle County, graduation rates have fluctuated in recent years. In 2018, 92.7% of students graduated on-time and 94.7% did so in 2017.

However, the division has seen overall improvement since 2008, when 87.9% of students graduated on time and 6.3% of students dropped out.

