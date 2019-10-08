More students in Charlottesville City Schools are graduating on-time compared to the statewide average and other local divisions, according to Virginia Department of Education data released Tuesday.
The division’s on-time graduation rate — 95.7% — beat the state by 4.2 percentage points and Albemarle County by 1.3 points. In the county, 94.4% of students who started high school in 2015 graduated in four years, a two-point increase from last year, and 4.1% dropped out.
Western Albemarle High School led individual area schools with a 98.2% graduation rate.
The statewide on-time graduation rate dropped slightly from 91.6% last year, and the dropout rate for the Class of 2019 was 5.6%. About half of the graduates earned an Advanced Studies diploma.
“Virginia’s on-time graduation rate has risen by more than 10 points in the decade since the department began reporting graduation rates that account for every student who enters the ninth grade,” said James Lane, the state superintendent of public instruction, in a statement. “I believe this long-term, upward trend will continue as school divisions and the commonwealth adopt equitable policies and practices that provide instructional and support services tailored to the unique needs of every learner.”
Across Central Virginia, graduation rates dropped in six divisions — Buckingham, Greene, Fluvanna, Louisa, Nelson and Madison counties.
Class of 2019 Graduation Rates
|Schools
|Class of 2019 Cohort
|% of Advanced Studies Diplomas
|% of Standard Diplomas
|On-Time Graduation Rate
|Dropout Rate
|Albemarle County Division
|1082
|64%
|28%
|94.4
|4.1
|Albemarle High
|480
|64%
|27%
|92.7
|5.8
|Monticello High
|296
|60%
|31%
|94.6
|4.4
|Murray High
|33
|<
|73%
|84.8
|3.0
|Western Albemarle High
|273
|74%
|21%
|98.2
|0.7
|Buckingham County High
|128
|43%
|46%
|93.0
|4.7
|Charlottesville High
|281
|50%
|42%
|95.7
|1.8
|William Monroe High
|224
|53%
|38%
|92.0
|3.1
|Fluvanna County High
|274
|45%
|45%
|93.4
|1.8
|Louisa County High
|350
|51%
|36%
|91.4
|2.3
|Nelson County High
|163
|40%
|45%
|89.6
|3.7
|Madison County High
|128
|57%
|34%
|93.0
|3.1
|Orange County High
|372
|47%
|45%
|93.8
|3.8
In Charlottesville, the on-time rate improved by three percentage points compared with the Class of 2018. The School Board and division leaders have focused on graduating more students for several years.
In 2008, 74.6% of students graduated on time and 13.2% of students dropped out, according to division data. This year, 1.8% of Charlottesville high school students dropped out.
The division also closed the gap in graduation rates among different student groups. Nearly 96% of black students in Charlottesville graduated on-time in 2019, compared with 66.4% in 2008. The dropout rate also decreased from 15.4% to 1.02%.
In Albemarle County, graduation rates have fluctuated in recent years. In 2018, 92.7% of students graduated on-time and 94.7% did so in 2017.
However, the division has seen overall improvement since 2008, when 87.9% of students graduated on time and 6.3% of students dropped out.
