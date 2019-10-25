Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has appointed a former Roanoke city executive as the city’s new human resources director, officials announced today.
Michele M. Vineyard, who recently served in the same capacity in Roanoke, started the Charlottesville job on Oct. 21, local officials said.
She replaces longtime Human Resources Director Galloway Beck, who held the position for 21 years and retired in July.
Vineyard has worked with the city of Salem as an assistant director of human resources and as a training advisor at AFLAC. She served in the U.S. Air Force as a munitions operations specialist.
Vineyard has a master's degree in liberal arts with a social science concentration from Hollins University and her undergraduate degree is from Averett University in business administration.
Vineyard reports to Deputy Charlottesville City Manager Letitia Shelton.
