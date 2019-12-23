HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Christmas

Federal government offices: Closed Wednesday.

State government offices: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Local government offices: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Buckingham County is closed Thursday and Friday.

Postal service: Closed Wednesday; no delivery.

ABC stores: Closed Wednesday.

Banks: Closed Wednesday.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Service ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday. No service on Wednesday.

Courts: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Buckingham County Courts are closed Thursday. Federal courts are closed Wednesday.

Schools: Closed.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: No collection on Wednesday. Wednesday pickups will be made Thursday; Thursday pickups will be made Friday; Friday pickups will be made Saturday.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

