MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area produces the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers per capita in the country.
At 16.5 volunteers per 100,000 people, the local MSA was tops in the nation in 2019 for the second year in a row, the Peace Corps said.
There are 36 volunteers from the Charlottesville area currently serving worldwide.
The District of Columbia led the nation among states and the district, with a rate of 18.2 volunteers per 100,000 people.
Virginia ranked No. 4 among states and the district, at 4.5 volunteers per 100,000.
“The domestic dividend of Peace Corps service cannot be overstated,” Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen said in a statement. “Across the United States, communities continue to experience the benefits of volunteers returning home with new skills and perspectives. I am grateful to these communities for instilling a sense of service in their citizen.”
