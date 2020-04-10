Many area churches are providing livestreaming options for Easter services; other congregations will continue regular online services.
Congregation Beth Israel presents Facebook Live broadcasts of Tefilah from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Shabbat is observed at 6:15 p.m. Friday and Religious School Morning Assembly is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. cbicville.org.
Covenant Church celebrates Easter with a drive-in service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 1025 E. Rio Road. The 10:45 a.m. service also airs on Facebook.com/covenantchurch.va. (434) 973-5536.
The Islamic Society of Central Virginia has suspended all activities at its Charlottesville masjid. The congregation will stream “Analyzing the Address” on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, a weekly lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and a daily brief religious reminder at 6:30 p.m. charlottesvillemasjid.com.
Mount View Baptist Church holds a Facebook livestream service at 11 a.m. Sunday and a drive-in service with communion at 12:30 p.m. 908 St. Clair Avenue. mountviewchurch.org. (434) 296-3296.
Peace Lutheran Church livestreams Easter Sunday services at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/peacelutheran.elca.
The Point will livestream an Easter Sunday service at 7, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Sunday at thepointva.com. (434) 989-6961.
Portico Church holds online services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at porticocville.org, as well as live.porticocville.org, Facebook Live and YouTube. (434) 296-0033.
Skyline Church livestreams a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at skylinechurch.online.
University Baptist Church livestreams Sunday Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. through its YouTube channel. Details at universitybaptist.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville offers online services and recordings of previous services at westminsterva.org/worship-online. (434) 293-3133.
The Daily Progress will continue to endeavor to provide information on the ways local houses of worship are reaching out, though congregants should be aware that information may change after publication. To be included in this list, please email information to ewood@dailyprogress.com.
