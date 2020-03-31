This story will be updated.
An elderly woman is the first person to die in the Charlottesville area from the coronavirus.
The woman was in her 80s; health officials said they will not provide any further information about her.
As of Monday evening, the Thomas Jefferson Health District had 54 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 24 were in Albemarle County, 13 were in Charlottesville and 10 were in Louisa County. The district also covers Greene, Nelson and Fluvanna counties.
Reported confirmed cases in the area have included a University of Virginia employee; a UVa student; and an Albemarle County Police Department employee. Local nursing homes also have "confirmed the presence of COVID-19 in our community."
“We are so sorry to hear of this loss of one of our community members. Our hearts go out to her family and friends,” TJHD Health Director Denise Bonds said in a press release. “It is important that we all take this illness seriously and follow precautions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness. This is especially important for those at higher risk, like older adults and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
The woman’s death is not yet counted among the 27 other people who have died in Virginia from the virus. As of Tuesday morning, 1,250 Virginians were confirmed to have contracted the virus.
