A Charlottesville board has approved a small student-oriented housing complex near the University of Virginia.
The Board of Architectural Review approved a certificate of appropriateness for a 20-unit apartment complex during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The complex, called the Residences at Virginia Avenue, will be at 1532-1536 Virginia Ave. The 0.76-acre parcel is between Virginia Avenue and Chancellor Street near Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Kevin Schafer, of Design Develop LLC, said the complex primarily will be marketed to students.
The property is owned by a trust in the name of Roger H.B. Davis Jr. and Jeanne S. Davis. It sits where Virginia Avenue curves and becomes 17th Street Northwest.
The four-story building will have eight four-bedroom apartments, eight three-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments. The rental prices were not included in the presentation.
The complex will come with 26 parking spaces, of which 22 will be underground. It also will include a small courtyard in the front.
The houses at 1532, 1534 and 1536 Virginia Ave. are considered structures designated for preservation by the city. They were built in 1935, 1925 and 1920, respectively.
The owners originally were denied a permit in 2015 to demolish the three structures, with officials saying the applications didn’t meet guidelines for removal. They were allowed to tear down 1538 Virginia Ave. because it wasn’t targeted for preservation.
In August, the BAR voted to approve demolition of 1532 and 1534 Virginia Ave. At the time, the owners said they fully renovated 1536 Virginia Ave., but the other two structures were in poor condition.
In December, the project was again delayed when BAR members requested more information on the building materials and landscaping.
