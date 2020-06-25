A planned June 29 meeting of the Charlottesville School Board has been canceled in order to give division staff members time to consider additional learning options for the next school year.
Under an attendance plan presented June 11, students would attend school in-person twice a week and remote learning would take place the other three days of the week. That plan was one of six that division leaders considered for how to structure students’ school weeks. They decided on a split week to allow families to plan for a fixed schedule.
The division said Thursday that it’s canceled the meeting in response to community feedback about that plan. A community survey about the attendance plan and remote learning at the end of the recent school year was released June 12.
The fall plans now will be discussed at the July 6 meeting scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Thursday’s announcement did not include specifics about the community feedback received so far.
“As a reminder, all plans must be in compliance with state and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance, which is subject to change based on local, state, or national coronavirus conditions,” officials wrote in the announcement. “We are also working with Albemarle County Public Schools to coordinate our planning as much as possible.”
Albemarle County will decide on a start date for the upcoming school year Friday. A majority of those who responded to a county schools' survey favored starting after Labor Day.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff Clark Mercer told reporters Thursday that the guidelines released earlier this month are not mandates.
"This is up to your local school boards to decide how they're going to open responsibly,” he said.
