Charlottesville's City Council is poised to give final approval to an altered spending plan for fiscal 2021.
The council will conduct a final vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, at its meeting Monday.
The final budget, at least for now, sits at $191.2 million, a decrease of $5.4 million from City Manager Tarron Richardson’s original plan.
Although no public hearing is scheduled on the budget, which is part of the consent agenda, the public can speak about items on the consent agenda at the beginning of the meeting.
Local government budgets have been thrown for a loop as the coronavirus pandemic hit smack in the middle of the budgeting process.
City officials have said they are expecting a loss of revenue of at least $8.4 million over the current and next fiscal year from the pandemic, but the number could be a conservative estimate.
The city is projecting a 2.7% loss in revenue, but Albemarle County is projecting a loss of 7.2%.
If city revenues decline further than projected, the council can amend the budget, but it must approve a balanced spending plan by June 30. The revenue projections will be adjusted as the pandemic goes on and factor in the virus peaks and when students return to the University of Virginia. University officials announced Thursday that in-person classes are planned for some students to start in late August.
The revised budget proposal called for keeping spending as close to the current fiscal year as possible.
The city was bolstered by a guarantee of $14.5 million in revenue from Albemarle County via a revenue-sharing agreement that would help Charlottesville avoid operating budget cuts in the next fiscal year.
The revenue-sharing agreement was approved by referendum in 1982 in a deal to prevent the city from annexing valuable county land, requiring the county to share some of the tax revenue generated by that land with Charlottesville.
Albemarle County has no say in how the city uses the money, although the agreement continues to be a hot topic. Legislation passed in 2018 requires Charlottesville to submit an annual report to the county that shows the amount of money transferred to the city and how that funding is used.
Richardson’s initial proposal called for $6.8 million of the money to go toward the city’s operating budget, roughly in line with fiscal 2020, with the rest typically going toward capital projects. However, the revised proposal increases that amount to $13.3 million.
Richardson has protested the implication that the revenue-sharing agreement would help with operating expenses, saying on May 18 that reporting by The Daily Progress “doesn’t make any sense" and is a “clear misrepresentation of what we do and how we do it.”
City departmental budgets were reduced by $2.7 million from Richardson’s initial proposal. About $600,000 is being cut from the city manager’s office, including for a new Department of Equity and Inclusion.
An increase for Neighborhood Development Services was reduced by $400,000. The proposal also eliminates a $100,000 transfer to subsidize the city-owned Meadowcreek Golf Course.
Other deferred expenditures were funding for Unity Days and a new deputy sheriff.
The city also deferred the roughly $7 million transfer to the Capital Improvement Program. The total program was proposed at $127.9 million over five years and included $35.3 million for fiscal 2021.
The total for fiscal 2021 was cut to about $28 million, with many projects delayed or having funding stretched over different budget years.
Officials are using the deferred funding and other budget cuts to set aside about $8.5 million for any unplanned expenses caused by the pandemic.
The council did, however, approve a $1.3 million increase in funding for the school division over fiscal 2020 levels.
The total contribution would be $58.6 million, a $1.3 million increase over the current year.
In other business, the council will conduct a first reading of an update to its taxi ordinance.
The update clarifies language about when drivers must register with the city. It also would increase the initial fee from $10 to $20 and the yearly renewal from $5 to $20.
The council’s regular meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be streamed on the city’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Comcast Channel 10. Viewers do not need to register in advance.
To register to participate in the meeting, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom.
