Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill found out Friday that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after 10 days of waiting for results.
Magill announced the results with a simple, one-sentence statement on her campaign Twitter page.
“Just got the news: COVID-19 test came back negative,” she wrote on the SenaforCville page.
Magill, 47, was in Washington, D.C., from March 7 to March 9 to attend the National League of Cities conference.
At least two people have tested positive for the virus after attending the conference and many went into self-quarantine, include people from Fort Collins, Colorado; San Antonio, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
City Councilor Lloyd Snook also attended the meeting but did not self-quarantine and has said he has had no symptoms.
