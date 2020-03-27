Payne Magill

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Michael Payne (right) and Sena Magill celebrate at Three Notch'd Brewery after winning election to the Charlottesville City Council in November.

Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill found out Friday that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after 10 days of waiting for results.

Magill announced the results with a simple, one-sentence statement on her campaign Twitter page.

“Just got the news: COVID-19 test came back negative,” she wrote on the SenaforCville page.

Magill, 47, was in Washington, D.C., from March 7 to March 9 to attend the National League of Cities conference.

At least two people have tested positive for the virus after attending the conference and many went into self-quarantine, include people from Fort Collins, Colorado; San Antonio, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

City Councilor Lloyd Snook also attended the meeting but did not self-quarantine and has said he has had no symptoms.

