ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS A sign offering indoor seating sits in Revolutionary Soup's window Wednesday, July 1 on the Downtown Mall.

While other areas of Virginia open a little wider under Phase Three of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to ease public health restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlottesville city facilities will remain one step behind.

City Manager Tarron Richardson on Wednesday decided to keep the Phase Two status quo for the city facilities, according to city spokesman Brian Wheeler.

Richardson made the decision “to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public," an email from the Parks & Recreation Department said Friday.

Wheeler did not respond to a question about whether Richardson had sought or received permission from Northam to keep the additional restrictions in place.

The decision keeps closed all indoor recreation centers and pools; outdoor swimming pools; spray grounds; park restrooms; and the downtown administration office.

Remaining open are parks and trails; outdoor playgrounds and basketball courts; picnic shelters; Charlottesville Skate park; tennis courts; athletic fields; Meadowcreek Golf Course; dog parks; and Sugar Hollow Reservoir.

The City Market will continue operating on a drive-through basis.

Under Phase Three guidelines, private retail businesses and restaurants will be able to operate as they normally did before the pandemic, though bar seating remains closed. Gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks and social gatherings like weddings still have some capacity limits. 

