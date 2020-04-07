With the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus restricting public access to public places, the popular and long-running Charlottesville City Market is moving from its downtown location and changing a few rules.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order for Virginians, effective until June 10, codifies Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and National Institutes of Health recommendations that people keep six feet apart.
Beginning Saturday, people will be able to keep their distance and still get their vegetables from their favorite city market vendors, local officials say.
The market will switch to drive-thru only operations and will move from the Water Street location it normally inhabits to Pen Park, just off of Rio Road.
The “City Market To-Go” effort allows customers to pre-order and pay online and vendors will prepare the orders for drive-through pick-up at Pen Park during the regular City Market hours from 8 a.m. to noon.
Pen Park was chosen due to its single entrance and exit and is large enough to handle vendor setups and traffic flow.
For everyone’s safety, customers must remain in their cars and no on-site or walk-up sales will be permitted. New vendors will be added each week as the market progresses.
Online orders may be made at charlottesvillecitymarket.luluslocalfood.com. Sales will cutoff April 9 at 10 a.m.
