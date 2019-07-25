Some of the most notable people in local civil rights history gathered in front of a standing room-only crowd at Vinegar Hill Theater on Thursday to discuss their activism and how to improve Charlottesville.
The event started with a screening of Larry Garretson’s documentary film “Working for a Better Day,” which covered the life of civil rights activist Drewary Brown. Brown co-founded the Monticello Area Community Action Agency and served as president of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP chapter. He died in 1998.
Afterward, several civil rights leaders participated in a panel discussion.
Eugene Williams, who founded Dogwood Housing to develop affordable housing, said schools need to teach about the desegregation of city schools and show the documentary to students.
“That will be a universal difference for Charlottesville,” said Williams, a former NAACP president who led the lawsuit to desegregate the city school division.
Betz Gleason, who was involved in community organizing, said the city still has a lot of work to do, especially following the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in 2017.
“The day for rest and relaxation for all of us in this community has not yet come,” she said. “We must immediately build more bridges.”
John Conover, a former city vice mayor, said its important to realize that the fight for civil rights still continues.
“Things change. Things always change,” he said. “But, in some way, they don’t change. ... People were frustrated in the 1940s and '50s when Drewary was growing up. People are frustrated in 2019.”
Former Charlottesville Mayor Kay Slaughter was also at the event to unveil her new book, which focuses on the civil rights leaders honored on Thursday.
Slaughter said she is circulating a petition to urge the city to add lights, landscaping and other improvements to the bridge on West Main Street that is named after Brown.
“There is, in process, a move to make the bridge more visible," said Charlene Green, manager of the city’s Office of Human Rights. She said it could be included as part of the West Main Streetscape program.
The event was sponsored by the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Foundation, Preservation Piedmont, Light House Studio and Charlottesville’s Office of Human Rights. It was sponsored as one of the city’s Unity Days events.