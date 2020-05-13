The Charlottesville office of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is one of 11 locations across the state that will reopen with restrictions starting Monday.
The DMV will only allow specific services by appointment only. Services include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.
The agency will limit the number of customers and employees to ensure proper social distancing, service windows will have partitions and seating will be limited. Customers will be asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment.
Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registration, according to the department. Residents with driver's licenses expiring between March 15 and May 1 will have an additional 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31, 2020. Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.
The office at 2055 Abbey Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Virginians can schedule appointments and see what services are offered at dmvnow.com/appt.
