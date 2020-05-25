Although safety guidelines are urging people to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the work of government is still continuing.
With government offices closed to the public, most public business is being conducted online through guidance from the state about open-meeting laws.
So how is Charlottesville faring in the balance of safety and transparency? Some activists are pleasantly surprised.
“I think they’re being pretty responsive and they’re earnest about their attempts to make sure the public’s engaged and able to access it,” said Walt Heinecke, a University of Virginia professor and community activist who has participated in several online City Council meetings.
The city kicked off a push to share information in March when Communications Director Brian Wheeler launched Cville360, a twice-weekly program that airs online and through the city’s public access channel to discuss the response to the pandemic.
The City Council has been meeting online, with its meetings broadcast live on television. Residents can participate in the meetings through webinars.
Until recently, the council was one of the city’s only governing bodies meeting online because it adopted an ordinance allowing online meetings only if they pertained to the pandemic.
But now, the council has given the go-ahead for seven boards and commissions to meet online for regular business; several will be broadcast live on public access television and others will be available online during the meeting or can be viewed after the meeting.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the advocacy organization worked with the governor’s office, attorney general and local attorneys on ways localities and agencies can relax open-meeting laws under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act while maintaining transparency.
“The thing that we made sure we were always consistent about was making sure the public had notice of the meetings and the public had access to watch the meetings,” she said. “You can’t compromise the ability of the public to participate in some capacity.”
Rhyne said Virginia was helped by having an existing electronic meeting law when the pandemic started so it could quickly adapt.
“We didn’t have to invent the wheel in order to have something in place,” she said. “I think it was done much more methodically than some of these other states that just tried to legislate by executive order.”
Heinecke pointed out an issue that has been noted by Mayor Nikuyah Walker in several meetings — access. While the internet and cellphones have become integrated in everyday life, not everyone has access.
The online webinars provide an option for people to call into a meeting, but to get the phone number, residents must first register online. In Albemarle County, the number is available without registration.
City officials have pointed out that the extra step protects the number from being used by pranksters who could enter with obscenities or otherwise disrupt the meeting.
“I don’t think we should be conducting our public business in fear of Nazis disrupting it,” said Planning Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg, adding that the number should be published on public notices for public hearings at least.
Heinecke and Stolzenburg noted the council’s use of 2-2-1 meetings, which allow work to occur outside of the public eye. The meetings are held with less than a quorum of councilors to avoid open-meeting requirements under FOIA.
Stolzenberg urged the council to provide more information about what occurs in those meetings.
“They do, by their nature, make things more opaque,” he said of the meetings. “Unless they counteract that by actively making them transparent, I do worry that it’s going to make us get in this spiral of non-transparency.”
Rhyne said broadband and WiFi access has been a concern for residents in rural communities and that she is hopeful the pandemic will put a spotlight on the need to improve rural broadband access.
“I have not been hearing from a lot of smaller localities saying they can’t do this. The larger problem was if the citizens had the technological capabilities to access these meetings,” she said. “Trying to close the digital divide has been an issue for a while, but I think this is going to put a real point on it.”
Stolzenberg said the shift to online meetings has made the government more accessible to people who may have been physically unable to get to City Hall or who had other obligations during meetings.
Many of the meetings that will now be videotaped and broadcast later were never recorded before, giving residents a chance to go back and view them later instead of waiting for the minutes to be approved.
“I think really this new world we live in, where everything’s online, is a big opportunity to make the whole system a lot better,” Stolzenberg said. “I hope we stop viewing this as a second-best fallback as what we have to do because there's a pandemic out there and look at it as a chance to reach more people.”
Although the pandemic has inadvertently allowed some expanded access to government meetings, Rhyne cautioned that it is likely only temporary.
“When the declaration of emergency is lifted, we’re going back to business as it had been,” she said. “It’s harder to do business when you’re not sitting there looking at each other where everyone can hear each other and is hearing the same thing and not having microphone problems.”
Heinecke said the small meetings are important in the time of an emergency and he has faith in the council.
“At this point, I have a higher level of trust in this current City Council than I’ve had in any other City Council,” he said. “If I didn’t have a higher level of trust in the current City Council, I’d be worried about that, but right now I do have a pretty high level of trust in the members of City Council that they’re trying to accomplish the business of the city in earnest and in a transparent manner.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.