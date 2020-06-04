Charlottesville High School had planned to celebrate the Class of 2020 at the John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday.
But instead, seniors gathered with friends and families for a virtual graduation ceremony, an hour-long video highlighting this year’s seniors. The video’s debut on YouTube and Channel 14 was the culmination of weeks of work and featured scenes from the high school’s Victory Lap held in mid-May.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted academics across the country, schools have had to rethink and adapt their graduation ceremonies. On Thursday, graduates heard traditional class speeches, watched student performances and were told to turn their tassels.
Other school divisions have aired similar videos to mark graduation. Albemarle County’s three high schools will upload their videos no later than June 15.
Tamarius Washington was among the CHS graduates to gather with friends and family for Thursday’s event.
Washington’s mother, Teletha Howard, threw a watch party to make the evening memorable, decorating the house with balloons and yard signs to congratulate her son on his achievement. She said she wanted to help make up for the other traditional senior year events that he missed out on.
“He deserved a party,” she said.
Washington said he liked that he could watch the ceremony with his family and friends. When his name was read, those gathered cheered and clapped as if they were inside the arena.
“It’s sad but exciting,” he said of officially graduating.
The video included photos of the Class of 2020 throughout their time in the Charlottesville school system, a montage of sports highlights and student performances. Former University of Virginia athletics stars Ty Jerome and Bryce Perkins also recorded messages of congratulations for the ceremony.
Class speakers and school officials said the pandemic, which disrupted the school year, makes this senior class stronger and encouraged students to make the world a better place.
“You give me hope for the future, an uncertain future,” said Eric Irizarry, principal of CHS. “I would challenge all of you to look at our current situation and the future ahead as an opportunity.”
For the video’s debut, Irizarry and division administrators sat in lawn chairs and trucks in the high school’s parking lot to watch together.
Irizarry told students that the Victory Lap celebration was one of the best days he’s had as a principal — “the most genuine graduation ceremony this school has ever had,” he said.
The Victory Lap experience was special, Howard said.
“They did a nice job of pulling it all together,” she said of both the Victory Lap and the video.
