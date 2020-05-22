A dog and a cat died in a Friday morning house fire that displaced five occupants..
Charlottesville firefighters said the residents’ quick response to the fire saved lives. The home on the 1500 block of Rosa Terrace did not have working smoke alarms, according to a news release.
Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire at the scene when they arrived just after 10 a.m.
People living in the house were not injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the five people displaced.
Fire marshals are investigating to determine a cause.
The Charlottesville Fire Department also is reminding people to check their smoke alarms monthly and replace those that are older than 10 years.
