Charlottesville City Schools has long grappled with how students were picked for gifted education, but changes unveiled this week could open up the label of gifted to a majority of students.
“We are looking at gifted identification in a very different way,” said Bev Catlin, the division’s coordinator of instruction, who oversees gifted education.
Students who respond to core instruction in a general education classroom setting and participate in assessments based on grade-level standards will be identified as gifted, under changes outlined Thursday that also included eliminating the separate gifted program for art students.
New identification criteria and measures could significantly expand who is labeled as gifted; however, that label won't mean much for the individual student as the gifted resource teachers will continue to work with all students, Catlin said Thursday.
Last school year, about 16.6% of Charlottesville students were identified as gifted; under the new program, students who receive the basic, general level of education, or as many as 80% of students based on ideal projections from the state, would be identified as gifted.
Rethinking how students are identified is the next step in the division’s overhaul of gifted education; efforts to redesign the program gained momentum following a critical article by The New York Times and ProPublica in 2018. This school year, the model shifted to serve more students as the division ended the practice of pulling students out of the classroom to receive extra enrichment and opened up lessons and activities previously only available to gifted students to all Charlottesville children.
Officials have said the new model will improve all students’ academic achievement.
Thursday’s presentation was the first on the gifted program since October, when board members formally voted on the new model. Catlin said the changes will align identification with how that new model for gifted education put in place this school year. As part of the redesign, formal identification was moved from first to third-grade.
The School Board will vote on the new identification measures at its April 2 meeting. If approved, those measures would be used to identify students this school year.
Charlottesville hired eight teachers to support the new model. City Council provided $468,000 in August to fund those positions and the School Board allocated $78,000.
How those positions will be funded moving forward is unclear. The School Board has included the money in its funding request for fiscal year 2021, but city staff and council have made clear those dollars were a one-time transfer and the school division must find a way to pay for those positions.
The gifted education redesign primarily has focused on elementary students and reflects the push toward unleveled classes at the middle and high schools. Using that framework, classroom teachers are asked to differentiate their instruction to help every student achieve at a higher level.
Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins and others have described the gifted changes as one of many efforts to improve equity and student achievement. Atkins did not attend Thursday’s meeting because she was at City Council’s budget work session.
This year, students worked with gifted resource teachers to craft oral history projects, analyzed the lyrics to “Glory” from the movie “Selma,” played math games, explored how leaves change color, created safety guides, wrote and illustrated their own stories and studied Greek and Roman mythology.
“These projects strain our brains, but it’s not too much,” wrote Jack Gillikin, a second-grader at Jackson-Via Elementary, in a school newsletter. “It’s just perfect!”
Virginia requires school divisions to identify students for gifted education and then provide services to those students.
In previous school years, Charlottesville has used the Cognitive Abilities Test — which was given to all first graders — parent and teacher referrals and other measures to identify students as either gifted in reading, math or both.
The division has identified fifth- to 12th-grade students as gifted for art, but it now is nixing that program, as part of the proposed changes. Instead, it will expand after-school art activities to any student enrolled in art, as well as redesign after-school experiences for Charlottesville High School students.
Aaron Eichorst, the division’s coordinator of fine arts, said this change will bring art in line with band and orchestra activities.
For math and reading, officials primarily will consider the academic tier a student is in as well as national, state and division assessments. Neither the CoGAT nor referrals will be used. Parents can opt their children out of the universal screening.
Charlottesville uses a tiered system of supports to provide students with the level of academic and social-emotional assistance they need. Students in the first tier receive core supports that are universal across the division. As they move up in the tiers, they receive more individualized support.
The gifted resource teachers are considered part of the first tier.
Using the tiers as a key decider, Catlin said she estimated about 80% of Charlottesville students to be identified as gifted, given the state’s guidance on the tiered supports. She did not know Thursday how many students were in that initial tier for this school year.
“Why even bother,” School Board Chairwoman Jennifer McKeever said. “Why don't we just use criteria that will indicate that 100% of our children are gifted?”
Catlin said the school system consulted with state officials and the division attorney about how they could move forward with identification and support the new model. The state said the division had to identify students and use multiple measures.
That’s what they are continuing to do with the new program, Catlin said, adding that she expects other Virginia school systems to take this route as well.
“We want to let our kids fly,” Catlin said in an interview. “And that’s all of our kids and not some of our kids.”
To gauge success of the new model, Catlin said the division will use staff, student and parent input, including a survey of fourth-grade and CHS students.
McKeever said those measures were anecdotal and that she wanted more data.
“The question needs to be asked what are we in fact looking at to measure our success,” McKeever said.
Board member Lisa Larson-Torres agreed.
“This community is data hungry,” she said. “I think it would be a great conversation for us, maybe at a retreat, to talk about what is important to us and if we really want to focus on data, or is it more important to be looking at those qualitative changes in our students and how they see each other.”
