A Charlottesville man has been arrested on federal drug charges involving male enhancement pills.

Elliott Atwell, 30, is accused of sending male enhancement pills to a 16-year-old living in New Jersey, according to a news release from the federal court system's Western District of Virginia. He was arrested at his home Thursday. He is charged with two counts of dispensing drugs without a valid prescription, each of which could result in a year of imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

According to court documents, over the course of the past several years, Atwell developed online and in-person relationships with multiple juveniles in New Jersey and elsewhere and sent prescription drugs in the mail.

