Emerson Deras Castro mug shot

Courtesy of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail

A Charlottesville man has been arrested and charged in a November double shooting, according to a news release from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Emerson Deras Castro, 27, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Nov. 7, 2019, shooting at 2234 Commonwealth Drive that left two people injured, according to the release.

He has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of using a firearm as a felon and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Virginia's online court database did not display previous convictions as of press time.

Deras Castro is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

