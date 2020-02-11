A Charlottesville man has been arrested and charged in a November double shooting, according to a news release from the Albemarle County Police Department.
Emerson Deras Castro, 27, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Nov. 7, 2019, shooting at 2234 Commonwealth Drive that left two people injured, according to the release.
He has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of using a firearm as a felon and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Virginia's online court database did not display previous convictions as of press time.
Deras Castro is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
