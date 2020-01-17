A Charlottesville man was injured early Friday in a cooking fire.
The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue at 1 a.m., according to a press release.
The fire was extinguished when crews arrived. The male resident, who was using the stove when the fire started, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries he suffered in the fire.
The damage was limited to the cooking container and fire crews ventilated the apartment.
CFD reminds residents to stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling or broiling. Residents are also reminded to smother flames in a grease fire rather than applying water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.