A Charlottesville man was injured early Friday in a cooking fire.

The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue at 1 a.m., according to a press release.

The fire was extinguished when crews arrived. The male resident, who was using the stove when the fire started, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries he suffered in the fire.

The damage was limited to the cooking container and fire crews ventilated the apartment.

CFD reminds residents to stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling or broiling. Residents are also reminded to smother flames in a grease fire rather than applying water.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments